Gulfstream delivers 500th aircraft in G650 family

Gulfstream has announced the 500th Gulfstream G650 and G650ER customer delivery was made at Gulfstream’s Appleton, Wisconsin, completions facility.

“With an incredible 500 delivered, persistent demand and a host of industry accolades, the G650 and G650ER are undeniably iconic,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “This milestone delivery is a strong testament to the tremendous work of our dedicated Gulfstream team. As with all aircraft programs, we continue to invest in the G650 and G650ER to ensure continuous improvement throughout the growing fleet for our customers.”

Combined, the G650 and G650ER have amassed more than 120 city-pair world speed records, including both polar and westbound around-the-world records.

Seating up to 19 passengers, the G650 and G650ER feature a bright, flexible and award-winning interior enhanced by the technological advancements of the signature Gulfstream cabin experience, including 100% fresh air, low cabin altitudes, 16 large panoramic windows and high-speed internet connectivity options like Viasat’s Ku/Ka dual-band service with speeds among the fastest in the industry.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, the G650 can fly up to 7,000 nautical miles/12,964 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and 6,000 nm/11,112 km when flying faster at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90. The G650ER can fly up to 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and 6,400 nm/11,853 km at Mach 0.90. Both aircraft are capable of a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925, feature a maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet/15,545 meters, and have earned Federal Aviation Administration and European Aviation Safety Administration certification for steep approach landing operations.

The G650 was certified by the FAA in September 2012 and by EASA three months later. The G650ER was announced and certified in 2014.