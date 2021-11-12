Gulfstream to build sustainable aircraft service center in Arizona

Gulfstream Aerospace have announced it will construct a new aircraft service center at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, its first facility in Arizona.

The new 225,000-square-foot facility, a more than US$70 million investment, is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification and will expand Gulfstream’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in the Western United States. The new facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

The Arizona service center complements Gulfstream Customer Support’s growing network around the world and follows recent expansions in Savannah, Georgia; Van Nuys, California; Fort Worth, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Farnborough, England.

The company’s in-service fleet totals nearly 3,000 aircraft worldwide, and this latest announcement

comes following the introduction of two all-new aircraft, the large-cabin Gulfstream G400 and the Gulfstream G800, the world’s longest-range business aircraft.

“In the past decade, as our fleet has grown, we have invested to create a network of modern facilities to provide our customers with outstanding service and support when and where they need it,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

“How Gulfstream serves our customers is just as important to us as how our aircraft perform. The addition of our new service center in Mesa gives us an additional facility in the Western U.S. and represents our commitment to ensuring that our customers not only purchase the best in the world, they also receive the best service in the world.”