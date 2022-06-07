Gulfstream to expand Appleton Facility

Gulfstream Aerospace is investing more than US$55 million and hiring for more than 200 new positions at its Appleton, Wisconsin, facility to meet customer demand and growth in its fleet.

The new investment is a continuation of expansion across the company, including new facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Mesa, Arizona, and an expansion of its customer support call center in Farnborough, England.

“Gulfstream continues to make significant investments across the company to address both current

demand and future growth in our completions and Customer Support operations,” said Mark Burns,

president, Gulfstream.

“The investment in our Appleton facility is a key part of our overall strategy to provide our customers with industry leading completions and support worldwide.”

Gulfstream also announced that it will be hosting a job fair in Appleton on June 9, 2022, from 12:30 p.m.-

4:30 p.m. at its facility at N687 Discovery Drive.

“We are in a period of rapid growth and are currently hiring for a wide range of positions. We have

openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and highly skilled trade and craftspeople.

Gulfstream offers excellent training to assist in starting a new career in aviation,” said L.D. Buerger, vice

president of completions, Gulfstream.

“Gulfstream creates the world’s finest business aircraft, designed and outfitted with beautiful interiors. We are excited about this expansion and the opportunity to recruit and hire new talent to join the Gulfstream team at our Appleton facility.”

Gulfstream is constructing an aircraft paint facility in Appleton which is set to begin operations

in the third quarter of 2023. The custom-designed, 73,000-square-foot/6,782-square-meter facility uses a

proprietary paint booth design developed by Gulfstream in conjunction with Wisconsin-based paint booth

manufacturer Global Finishing Solutions.

The new facility will have the ability to paint up to 48 aircraft per year and will allow Gulfstream to perform the entire aircraft completions process start-to-finish in Appleton.