Harrods Aviation acquires FBO business Fayair

Harrods Aviation, a leading London-based business aviation service provider, has announced that it will expand its fixed-based operator (FBO) footprint to serve increasing demand at London Stansted Airport, with the purchase of the neighbouring business, Fayair.

The acquisition allows Harrods Aviation to expand its existing FBO capabilities by an additional 130,000 sq ft, including a 38,750 sq ft hangar and 91,500 sq ft of private ramp parking, to serve its fast-growing customer base. This brings its facilities to a total operational footprint of approximately half a million square feet across London’s Luton and Stansted airports.

In recent times, as the pandemic has receded and London has reopened its doors to international travelers, there has been an increase in demand for FBO services, particularly at Stansted Airport.

Paul Norton, managing director of Harrods Aviation said, “This investment allows us to support the growth of this thriving gateway to London, while retaining the excellent customer service synonymous with Harrods Aviation. We are delighted to welcome new employees into our hard-working, valued team. We are excited by the opportunity to expand our expertise and offer outstanding services to more international customers at London Stansted.”