Heron Aviation adds third Citation Mustang to fleet

Heron Aviation has added a new German registered Citation Mustang D-IZST to its fleet.

Upon integration into the fleet, the Heron aircraft roster will boast 12 individual aircraft across the short, medium and long-haul spectrum.

The aircraft is the third Mustang under the oversight of Heron Aviation España, the group’s Spanish headquarters, and joins the fleet with immediate effect.

Martin Helbling, accountable manager Heron Aviation, said, “As the Spanish side of our company continues to grow and incorporate more aircraft, we have continually refined our relationships with regulators on both sides. As we work closely to develop these agreements, we are uncovering the unique possibilities of this consolidating regulatory environment, allowing us to bring real advantages to our clients. Heron Aviation is helping to drive the cutting edge of European aviation forward.”

With technical and operational knowledge that exemplifies both depth and breadth, Heron Aviation continues to bring untapped value to the marketplace with a refreshingly customer-oriented approach and a young, international team.