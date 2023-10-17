Jet Aviation expands US managed fleet and charter offering

Jet Aviation has added 29 aircraft to its US managed fleet since the beginning of the year. 10 of these aircraft are also available for charter.

Of the 29 aircraft that have joined the management fleet since January 2023, 10 have selected Part 135 Air Carrier Certification, meaning they are available for charter. This includes a mix of large and mid-sized aircraft.

“2023 has been a great year as we continue to focus on making aircraft ownership effortless for our customers,” said David Dalpiaz, vice president flight services, Americas.

“We have worked incredibly hard to ensure we deliver on our promise of seamless service and effortless aircraft management, and also welcomed some 200 flight crew into the Jet Aviation family to support our growing fleet. Our west coast MRO continues to support our US managed fleet, our Part 135 certificate is incredibly active, adding new aircraft every month, and we remain able to operate any size of aircraft, including those with capacity of 20 or more passengers, by continuing our Part 125 certificate.”

The Jet Aviation charter fleet in the US comprises some 55 aircraft, including a BBJ2 added to Jet Aviation’s Part 135 certificate in 2022. This is the first aircraft of its type available to charter on the certificate and can carry up to 17 passengers.

“We are delighted to add a further 10 aircraft to the wide range of options we have available on our charter certificate,” said Leslie Cheshier, vice president of owner and charter services, Americas.

“We are dedicated to providing unparalleled service excellence. These new additions, alongside our existing fleet, ensure we continue to offer customers even more choice, and provide a seamless, and personalized, experience, wherever they would like to go, and however they would like to get there.”

Jet Aviation currently manages 300 aircraft globally, with some 200 in the US, and a charter fleet accessing thousands of aircraft, from business liner to mid-size cabin.

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics with 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defence, FBO, maintenance and staffing.