Jet Aviation launches fueling service at Geneva FBO and MRO facility

Jet Aviation has gained a fuel concession from the Geneva International Airport Authority.

Geneva expands its service offering to include direct fueling via a factory new fuel truck and dedicated team of trained fuelers.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure a seamless service for our passengers and crews,” said Joao Martins, Jet Aviation’s vice president of Regional FBO Operations in Europe and general manager of the company’s Zurich FBO. “We drew on our network of expert fuelers to train our Geneva personnel in fueling and ensure service alignment. This service expansion improves efficiency and demonstrates both our ongoing commitment to the highest standards and the strength of our global network.”

“We are delighted to extend this long-awaited service to our customers in Geneva,” said Edgar Guerreiro, senior director of the Geneva MRO & FBO operations and general manager of Jet Aviation Geneva. “Being able to offer a dedicated fueling service means we can ensure timely fuel service delivery and ultimately support punctual departures.”

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) with 4,000 employees and nearly 50 locations worldwide. Jet Aviation’s offerings include aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defence, FBO, maintenance and staffing.