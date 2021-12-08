Jet Aviation partners with Neste to offer SAF in Amsterdam

Jet Aviation has signed an agreement with Neste, the world’s leading producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, to secure and offer Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Neste MY SAF) on-site at its FBO located at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, effective immediately.

Neste MY SAF is Jet A-1 certified and has the same operational qualities as traditional fossil fuel. It requires no aircraft modifications or further approvals.

Under the agreement with Neste, Jet Aviation has purchased a stock supply of Neste MY SAF for uplift at its

FBO in Amsterdam.

Neste MY SAF is produced from 100% renewable and sustainable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over its life cycle, Neste MY SAF can achieve a reduction of up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel use.

“As a clean, fully approved alternative to standard fossil-based jet fuel, we are delighted to secure a

permanent supply of SAF at our first European FBO to help business aviation owners and operators

contribute to sustainable aviation,” said Joao Martins, VP Regional FBO Operations Europe and GM Zurich.

“Amsterdam is a key European hub serving the global business aviation world. We are proud to make SAF

available at our facility in Amsterdam to help everyone play a part in the climate solution.”

Jeremie Caillet, SVP Regional Operations EMEA said, “Jet Aviation is committed to supporting efforts to

reduce our industry’s carbon footprint in EMEA. We are all stakeholders in this global effort and the power of collaboration is crucial to reaching our common goals. We are very excited to work with Neste to bring

sustainable choices to our customers and will continue to work with partners around the world to foster

solutions for a clean environment.”

Jonathan Wood, Neste’s vice president for Renewable Aviation in Europe said, “We are delighted to once

again partner with Jet Aviation to help the business aviation sector meet their carbon reduction goals.

Through partnerships such as these, we will together drive increased use of SAF, and help build momentum

in tackling aviation’s emission reduction challenge.”

In collaboration with Neste and Zurich Airport, Jet Aviation imported a limited supply of SAF for WEF 2020,

using the event as a pilot project for customer receptivity. It was the first time SAF had been made available

for purchase in Switzerland. Jet Aviation and Neste continue to support the industry’s efforts to increase

availability such that SAF becomes the standard fuel used in the Business Aviation sector.