Jet It selects SmartSky for fleet-wide inflight connectivity

Jet It, the North Carolina-based private aviation operator, is selecting SmartSky’s inflight connectivity service for its fleet of private jets.

Jet It will be the first operator to install and use SmartSky’s LiTE configuration designed specifically for light-jet and turboprop aircraft.

The LiTE configuration extends SmartSky’s patented air-to-ground (ATG) network technology to smaller business jets where connectivity options with sustained, multi-gigabyte per hour performance have previously not been available.

Glenn Gonzales, CEO and founder of Jet It said, “At Jet It, we focus on providing our members an ownership experience without compromise and selecting SmartSky for our fleet-wide fast connectivity solution is no exception. Their advanced technology and hardware, combined with a choice of configurations is a great fit for both our HondaJet and Gulfstream(R) aircraft where we will be able to support both passenger and operational connectivity needs.”

Dave Helfgott, CEO of SmartSky said, “The selection of SmartSky demonstrates Jet It’s commitment to being a leader in business aviation and continuing to deliver exceptional comfort, convenience, and value for its membership. It is a step they are choosing to take now to provide their owners with the best inflight connectivity and flying experience possible.”

SmartSky’s network is live and its Flagship hardware system is available now with supplemental type certificates (STCs) for many popular business jets. An STC for the HondaJet and installation of SmartSky LiTE on Jet It’s fleet is expected this summer.