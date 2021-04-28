Jet Linx launches partnership with 4AIR

Jet Linx has reinforced its dedication to sustainability through its new partnership with 4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation and dedicated to reducing and mitigating aviation emissions.

Reducing the environmental impact of aviation activities, the program allows Jet Linx aircraft owners and Jet Card members to purchase carbon offset credits that fund projects designed to counterbalance carbon emissions around the world.

“We are excited to partner with 4AIR and launch a new initiative that proactively supports and advances our mission to achieve a cleaner, greener future,” said Jamie Walker, president and chief executive officer of Jet Linx.

“This voluntary carbon offsetting program represents a significant shift in our industry’s priorities, and we are proud to be pursuing solutions that reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for sustainability in private aviation. Together with our clients, we look forward to making a positive impact on our environment and creating a more sustainable world.”

Brian Walker, Jet Linx director of flight coordination, said “I saw an opportunity for Jet Linx to be stewards of our planet’s health and the first step in that responsibility is to offset our carbon emissions. We looked for a partner that gave us options that will grow along with our own growth. 4AIR was the perfect partner.”

Through the partnership, 4AIR’s Level 1: Bronze Carbon Neutral program will be offered for every Jet Linx flight, allowing Jet Linx clients to purchase carbon offset credits that fund carbon reduction projects that are verified and validated through leading non-profit standards like Gold Standard, Verra, Climate Action Reserve and American Carbon Registry.

Jet Linx clients who elect to participate in the program purchase of carbon offsets to match their hours of flight, in which one carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions. The credits will fund environmental projects that primarily incorporate forestry and renewable energy in order to address the largest source of global emissions and also support a variety of projects that address community co-benefits.

The 4Air portfolio includes project technologies such as solar power in India, cookstoves in developing countries, wind energy in the US and sustainable management of forests worldwide.

Kennedy Ricci, president of 4AIR said, “4AIR creates a new standard for sustainability in private aviation, giving those who own or fly on private aircraft the ability to address the environmental impacts of their flights. We don’t want to merely neutralize the impact of private aviation, but instead make it part of the sustainability solution.”