Jet Linx opens new private terminal in San Antonio

Jet Linx has opened its new private terminal in San Antonio, Texas.

The new facilities for the Jet Linx San Antonio Base location, which first opened in 2011, follows a series of recent growth and expansion initiatives, including the grand opening of Jet Linx Minneapolis.

“San Antonio has proven to be an extremely impactful market for Jet Linx, having doubled in membership within its first three years of operating and witnessing consistent growth,” said Jamie Walker, president and CEO of Jet Linx. “For the past decade, our San Antonio Base team has excelled in providing both luxury and convenience to our local clients and we are excited to deliver an enhanced Five-Star experience, from arrival to take-off.”

In response to this growing demand, Jet Linx relocated the San Antonio Base to a new, standalone building at San Antonio International Airport.

Planning for the new private terminal officially kicked off in July 2018, and the space came to final fruition in the fall of 2020.

Spanning 4,000 square feet, the new private jet terminal comprises of a central lobby with individual workstations, a private conference room, fully stocked kitchenette and refreshment bar, as well as four large office spaces. The building also houses a 30,000 square-foot hangar, built with two industrial fans to maintain a comfortable temperature and accommodate clients’ parked vehicles.

“Our new location allows us to deliver an elevated private jet experience and an expanded array of amenities,” said Steve Gentry, Jet Linx San Antonio Base vice president. “Every aspect of our Jet Linx San Antonio terminal has been designed to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and team, and we look forward to providing our high-end personalized services, convenience and safety to new and existing clients in the region.”

The new terminal in San Antonio follows a record year of significant strategic growth for Jet Linx, during which time the company launched Jet Linx Minneapolis, introduced two new Jet Card programs (the Affiliate Jet Card and the Enterprise Jet Card) and heightened its partnership portfolio.