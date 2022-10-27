Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona

Jet Linx, a global private jet management and jet card company with 21 base locations, has announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local aircraft management clients and jet card members.

In response to increasing local demand, Jet Linx began construction of a new, standalone facility at Scottsdale Airport in the summer of 2021. The new facility offers a 3,000 square feet private terminal, including a central lobby with individual workstations, a private conference room, fully stocked kitchenette and refreshment bar. An attached 30,000-square-foot aircraft hangar will accommodate a growing fleet in Scottsdale that has doubled in size within the last five months.

“Our new location comes intelligently-designed to provide more convenience, cohesion and comfort for our Members,” said Shooter Smith, Jet Linx Scottsdale base vice president. “Every aspect of our new facility was built in response to current and future needs as we continue to experience client growth and more flight activity. We cannot wait to welcome our Members back with our distinctive Five-Star service.”