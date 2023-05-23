Rolls-Royce’s Pearl biz jet engine progresses through test program

Rolls-Royce has announced that its Pearl 10X engine development program for Dassault’s Falcon 10X business jet is making good progress through its test program.

Rolls-Royce announced the progress of its Pearl 10X engine development program at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva.

The company said that the testing program is advancing “at pace” and has successfully accumulated more than 1,500 testing hours, both on the Advance 2 demonstrator and the Pearl 10X engine configuration.

The team is now preparing for the start of the flight test campaign on Rolls-Royce’s dedicated Boeing 747 flying testbed in Tucson, Arizona, USA, which will start later this year.

The Pearl 10X is the latest member of the Pearl engine family and the first Rolls‑Royce engine to power a Dassault business jet.

So far, the development program has included the rigorous testing of the ultra-low emissions ALM combustor, which is compatible with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and the new accessory gearbox, which allows for higher additional power extraction.

The engine, which surpassed its target thrust levels on the very first test run, will be the most powerful business aviation engine in the Rolls-Royce portfolio. The first run of the full powerplant, including its bespoke Spirit nacelle, engine build up (EBU) and mount system, was conducted earlier this year.

The Pearl 10X features the Advance2 engine core with a high-performance low-pressure system, resulting in thrust of more than 18,000lbf. Compared to the last generation of Rolls-Royce business aviation engines, the Pearl 10X offers a 5% higher efficiency, while delivering low noise and emissions performance.

Features in Pearl derived from the Advance2 engine demonstrator program include a highly efficient blisked fan; a high pressure compressor with a market-leading pressure ratio and six blisked stages; an ultra-low emissions combustor; a two-stage shroudless high pressure turbine as well as an enhanced four-stage low pressure turbine that is one of the most efficient and compact in the industry. This suite of technologies is housed within a slimline nacelle from Spirit AeroSystems.

Phillipp Zeller, senior vice president for Dassault at Rolls-Royce, said, “As a team we are extremely focused on the development of this engine and it makes me proud to see the continuous progress of the program, achieving milestone after milestone. The combination of highly-efficient power and outstanding environmental performance of the Pearl 10X is in a class of its own and will support Dassault’s Falcon 10X in setting new standards in the ultra-long-range corporate jet market.

“We are now looking forward to delivering the first engines for the flight test campaign and I can’t wait to see it taking to the skies for the first time.”

Meanwhile, the construction of Rolls-Royce’s new 2,000 sqm production support facility in Le Haillan near Bordeaux, France, is progressing according to plan. The site, which is in close proximity to Dassault’s final assembly line in Merignac, will play an important role in supporting the flight test and production activities for Dassault’s Falcon 10X. The facility will house offices, a workshop, a warehouse, and will be home for approximately 30 employees.