Journey Aviation adds two Gulfstreams to its charter fleet

Journey Aviation has added two Gulfstreams to its charter fleet, a GV and GIVSP.

The company now has a fleet of 24 aircraft, 18 of which are Gulfstreams including 3 G550s, 7 GVs and 8 GIVs – available for domestic and international flights.

The Gulfstream GV has ultra long-range performance of 6,200 nautical miles and offers over 12 hours of non-stop flight ideal for travel worldwide.

This aircraft also showcases a spacious floor plan with a 16 passenger executive configuration.

The Gulfstream GIVSP with its long-range performance of 4,200 nautical miles is perfect for

domestic coast-to-coast and international travel.

This aircraft offers a comfortable floor plan with its 13 passenger executive configuration, newly renovated 2023 gorgeous, modern interior and complimentary domestic Wifi available.

Journey Aviation’s chief executive officer, Fabian Bello said, “It is my absolute pleasure to announce the latest Gulfstream charter fleet adds just in time to further support our client’s holiday travel needs this season. We are so grateful for the growth. Both aircraft offer the very best with 2023 renovated interiors and first-class amenities that align with our standards in quality and excellence. As we finish up this year and move into the next, we look forward to our continued company growth as we strive to offer the very best to our employees, clients and business partners along the way.”

Journey specializes in 24/7, on demand, charter flights worldwide with a stringent focus on achieving

excellence in personalized service and quality product.

Journey’s fleet comprises of Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream GV, Gulfstream GIVSP, Gulfstream GIV, Falcon 2000, Challenger 300, Embraer Praetor 600, and Hawker models. The Company holds high industry standard safety certifications ARG/US Platinum, ISBAO Stage II, Wyvern Registered and is a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.