Levaero Aviation celebrates 25 years in business

Levaero Aviation is celebrating its 25-year anniversary of being a leading Canadian business aviation provider.

Headquartered in Thunder Bay, Ontario with a national sales centre in Toronto, Ontario, Levaero specializes in aircraft sales, aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul, as well as various other aviation solutions for its base of Canadian and international clientele.

Founded in 1997 (V. Kelner Pilatus Centre), Levaero Aviation was instrumental in establishing the Swiss manufactured Pilatus PC-12 aircraft as a stalwart in Canadian skies.

With the introduction of the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet, the Pilatus brand is experiencing continued successful growth in the country.

When current company principals, Robert Arnone and Steve Davey joined the company, they were among the first employees, and worked in facilities barely able to accommodate one aircraft. However, it was the start of a trajectory of entrepreneurial teamwork and achievement that has established Levaero as one of the most successful business aviation companies in Canada.

Today, Levaero Aviation employs more than one hundred highly skilled and dedicated professionals serving customers across Canada and around the world.

Steve Davey, Levaero’s chief operating officer and director of maintenance said, “It has been incredible that Levaero has been fortunate enough to attract such a dedicated group of employees exhibiting the highest level of customer service.”

President and chief executive officer Robert Arnone said, “We are proud to be a part of the business aviation community, as it is a privilege to contribute to the industry. We are also excited for the future growth we have planned.”