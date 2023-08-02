London Southend Jet Centre joins Avfuel branded network

Avfuel, an independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, has welcomed London Southend Jet Centre (EGMC) to its branded network.

“Avfuel is eager to help London Southend Jet Centre serve the millions of people for whom Southend is the quickest, most convenient airport to East London and beyond,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “We couldn’t be happier about this partnership.”

Offering both luxury and convenience, London Southend Jet Centre is just a 12-minute helicopter ride to the center of London, 36 miles from London’s financial center, Canary Wharf, and provides two-minute aircraft-to-car transfers, letting guests skip the terminal and go straight to their destination.

Travelers with time to spare can relax in Southend’s executive lounge with fireplace, leather furnishings and a bar, along with first-class customer service.

The FBO also offers a conference room for 12, wireless internet, car rental arrangements, taxi service, on-site customs, a pilot’s lounge and weather briefing.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, London Southend Jet Centre offers benefits, including competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative AVTRIP rewards and streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card.