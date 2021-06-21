Luxaviation expands Europe and Middle East fleet

Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide, is expanding the company’s European and Middle Eastern fleets, becoming the first operator to offer a Gulfstream G600 for charter in the UK.

The 2021 G600 joins the fleet at London Luton Airport, offering a near-supersonic, high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 and exceptional interior design.

Aircraft are also being added to Luxaviation Group’s fleet in locations including Turkey, where a Bombardier Challenger 300 is joining the fleet under non-charter private management.

An Embraer Lineage 1000 and an Embraer Legacy 600 will also be joining the fleet in June, on the San Marino Air Operator Certificate (AOC). Both aircraft will be available for charter and managed by Luxaviation Group’s Middle East team.

George Galanopoulos, Luxaviation Group’s head of charter sales, Europe said, “As the world eagerly awaits the easing of restrictions with growing optimism, the Middle East and London will soon become thriving global charter destinations again. The clean-sheet G600 will be a perfect jet for the resurgent UK travel market, easily connecting London to key cities and economic centres as far away as Beijing, Hong Kong and Singapore. Despite the best efforts of coronavirus, the UK is still open for business in so many ways, as proved by the hosting of the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall in June. And we’re confident international sports teams will be visiting the UK this year for classic events such as the ongoing Euro soccer championships and the British Open golf in July.”

With the addition of the Gulfstream G600 and Global 7500 welcomed in April 2021, Luxaviation now has one of the youngest long-range charter fleets in the UK.