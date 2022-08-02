Luxaviation surpasses 1,000 enquiries per day for summer charter

Luxaviation is gearing up for the busy summer period, receiving more than 1,000 enquiries to its charter office, based in the UK on several days in July 2022 from new and current clients.

In June and July 2022, Luxaviation was inundated with private charter requests to popular summer destinations including islands around the Mediterranean, mainland Greece, Portugal and Spain. In June and July, the number of enquiries has been between 800 and 1,050 per day. In April and May 2022, Luxaviation’s UK charter office was receiving up to 400 enquiries a day.

George Galanopoulos, CEO, Luxaviation UK and head of charter sales Europe for the Luxaviation Group said, “Incoming enquiries are off the scale, we’ve never experienced such a busy period. This is partly due to post-pandemic new users choosing to fly privately and safely, but also new users who want to avoid the current airport and airline chaos of delays and cancellations.

“Typically, we are seeing extended families who regularly fly with us, now traveling with an additional two or three families, enabling them to help spread the cost, travel safely and avoid lengthy queues at airports.

“However, the private aviation industry is navigating its way through a lack of capacity, due to a shortage of new and preowned aircraft, following the boom in business aviation during and after the pandemic. Being part of the Luxaviation Group means we are able to offer our clients a fantastic fleet to choose from, including our Bombardier Global 6500 and a Challenger 605, but we are also really encouraging our regular clients to consider buying an aircraft and offsetting their overheads through charter. It makes good business sense, especially for those clients who need to travel with their families at specific times of the year and who may struggle to get availability otherwise. We manage many aircraft for our clients, chartering them out on their behalf when the aircraft are not in use.”