MENA Aerospace expands Bahrain hangar

MENA Aviation Real Estate, a subsidiary of MENA Aerospace Enterprises, has announced that it will be expanding its existing general aviation hangar facility at Bahrain International Airport.

The expansion is expected to be operational within the next two years.

At present, the company’s 6,400 square meter purpose-built facility consists of two 3,200 square meter hangars, each capable of accommodating up to 757-500 sized aircraft or numerous business jets.

The new 4,200 square meter expansion increases the company’s ability to provide aircraft maintenance services for both commercial and private aircrafts, as well as private jet parking.

Anil Kumar, MENA Aerospace general manager and CFO said, “Aligned with our long-term development strategy and to be able to provide ever better services to our clients, the expansion of our hangar facility lays foundations to further extend our services in the region. We are delighted to welcome both existing and new clients to our hangar.”