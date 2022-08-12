Metrojet Engineering adds 5th aircraft to Hong Kong station

Metrojet Engineering Clark, the Philippines-based Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul station of Hong Kong-based Metrojet, has added a 5th aircraft to its hangar facility since commencement of operations in May 2021.

The government of The Philippines eased the hotel quarantine measures for fully vaccinated inbound travelers earlier this year. Metrojet Engineering Clark says it has since received multiple maintenance and hangar parking enquiries.

The Metrojet Engineering Clark hangar is 7,100 m2 in size, with capacity for 10 long-range business jets including Boeing Business and Airbus Corporate jets.

It also facilitates ramp parking, with a repair station authorised to carry out maintenance on aircraft registered in China, Macau, Philippines, Bermuda, Canada, Isle of Man, Cayman Islands, San Marino, Aruba and Qatar.

The facility has also obtained several authority approvals from the US (FAA), Philippines (CAAP), the Cayman Islands (CAACI), the Qatar (QCAA), the Isle of Man (IoM), and the San Marino (SMAR), to serve aircraft with different registrations in the region.

“Under the present quarantine-free entry to the Philippines for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, we believe that flying activities will resume, and more private jet users will come and experience our excellent parking and maintenance services at very competitive pricing,” said Sarith Vaikuntan, general manager of Metrojet Engineering Clark.