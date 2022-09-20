Metrojet MRO completes first G650 2C inspection

The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) station of Hong Kong-based Metrojet has recently completed its first 2C inspection on a third-party operated and managed Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

The inspection was completed during the challenging COVID-19 environment within 1 week and was defect-free.

“Bolstered by our strong reputation in aviation safety and delivering a quality level of service to

agreed schedules, we are seeing more new customers place their trust, confidence and aircraft

with us. In some truly interesting and dynamic times, our team has been able to meet and exceed

our customer’s expectations,” said Dave Yip, Metrojet’s managing director, MRO.

Metrojet’s HK MRO is a Gulfstream Authorised Service Centre with the capability to maintain the

Gulfstream series up to an 8C inspection.