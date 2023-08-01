Million Air opens St. George, Utah FBO

Million Air, a leading fixed-base operator (FBO) in the industry, has announced the addition of a new location at St. George Regional Airport (KSGU) in Southern Utah.

Freeman Holdings Group, the largest licensee within the Million Air network, has purchased the former Above View Jet Center and is in the process of rebranding the facility.

This acquisition marks the 22nd FBO location for the Freeman Group and 37th for the Million Air brand.

“We are excited to continue to grow our network, becoming an integral part of the local aviation community, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region,” said Scott Freeman, CEO of the Freeman Holdings Group.

“Not only is the community of St. George growing at a rapid pace, it also boasts year-round warm weather, golf courses and proximity to Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. We are confident we can deliver a customer service experience that will help support the business and leisure travelers who visit this beautiful area.”

Facilities will undergo extensive renovations to elevate the customer experience, including adding Mercedes crew cars.

The company is currently operating out of the existing FBO facility while it undergoes renovations.

Boasting over 20 acres of ramp space, ample helicopter parking, and 14,000 square feet of hangar space, the FBO is located just north of the commercial terminal.

This full-service FBO features aircraft cleaning, fueling services, rental cars, concierge services, Above View’s licensed and certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics on-site, and all the amenities one would expect from a Million Air.

St. George is a true aviation community and has been the home of the headquarters for SkyWest Airlines since its inception. The airport is actively serving general aviation, corporate aviation, military aviation, and scheduled commercial airlines.