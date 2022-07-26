Mirai Flights expands in the Middle East and signs three new contracts

Mirai Flights, a service for instant booking of charter flights, signed three new charter brokers in the Middle East Aeon Luxe, AirJets FZ and Jet Summit FZE in order to expand its operations in a new region.

Mirai’s decision for strategic expansion in the Middle East is driven by the UAE being one of the oldest, well-established business aviation markets and its unprecedented luxury segment that welcomes tech-savvy services. On top of that, the region is becoming an essential player in the world’s IT scene, giving many startups an attractive base for realising their growth potential. For business aviation, it means innovative solutions like unmanned drones and air taxis, which can be easily supported by the automated technology that Mirai Flights offers.

“Adding Middle Eastern brokers to the service is a crucial step in achieving our main aim to automate the business aviation booking process. There are plenty of investment and partnership opportunities,” said co-founder and director of Mirai Flights, Irakli Litanishvili.

“We of course don’t plan to stop there. Our goals regionally are to develop Mirai’s B2B and B2C offerings through partnerships with local companies and FBO partners. Mirai Flights is also open to regional investment, with series A round approaching shortly.”

Mirai Flights is backed up by UK-based Xploration capital venture fund and UAE-based private investors and operates in 63 countries to date. The service Mirai Flights connects clients to private jets, offering a suitable time and place of departure with an option to choose the class of the aircraft, price, a number of passengers, comfort level, and immediate payment of up to 1 101 918 (AED). Being the first IT solution provider in business aviation to introduce crypto payments, Mirai Flights sees the Middle East as one of the pivoting markets for crypto services where many users with high purchasing power using crypto.

“In the current business environment, cryptocurrency is gaining popularity every day. Mirai makes such payments accessible and simple, both for the end client and for us as a broker. Just a few steps – and everything is a done deal! Enabling crypto payments gives us a great competitive advantage and financial flexibility. We are pleased with this partnership and are confident that the volume of such operations will only grow,” said Tatiana Furga, financial director of Jet Summit FZE.