Modern Aviation commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

In support of its ongoing sustainability efforts, Modern Aviation has announced that it has developed a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and is committed to achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2050.

The company has identified a range of potential opportunities to incrementally reduce emissions

through more effective energy management. These opportunities include improved hangar

insulation, installation of LED lighting, improved lighting controls, increased daylighting in

hangars and offices, in-slab radiant heating for hangars in cold-weather regions, on-site

installation of solar PV systems, procuring renewable energy sources as provided by local utility

providers, and conversion to electric ground support equipment. Modern is committed to

pursuing these improvements at its FBOs where feasible, and to offsetting any remaining Scope

1 and Scope 2 emissions with legitimate, high quality carbon offsets.

The company has also developed a formal strategy aimed at reducing the Scope 3 emissions

associated with the aviation fuel used by its customers. While Modern believes this strategy will

evolve over time in response to changes in aviation and fuel technology, as well as industry

practice, this multi-faceted approach will initially include expanding the offering of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all its FBO locations as soon as practical and increasing SAF as a percentage of its total fuel sales across its network.

Another element of Modern’s sustainability strategy is the electrification of company vehicles

and ground support equipment over time.

Earlier this month, the company placed its first order for a 5,000-gallon electric fuel truck from Rampmaster, which it expects to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Further, Modern will be offering Tesla rental cars through its partnership with Hertz throughout its network. These vehicles are currently available at Modern Aviation’s FBO at Centennial Airport (KAPA) just outside Denver, CO.

Mark Carmen, CEO of Modern Aviation said, “Since we founded the company in 2018, we’ve

continuously focused on implementing industry leading methods to reach our sustainability goals

as well as enabling our customers to do the same in the most economical way possible. We began offering our carbon offset program in October 2019 and now we are proud to be committing to become carbon neutral as a Company by 2050. Offering SAF to our customers in California, being an early adopter of electric refuelers and providing EV rental vehicles is just the beginning of our efforts to increase our commitment to sustainability. This is an important initiative to Modern, our team members and our customers.”