Moon Jet Group partners with Alexander McDiarmid Design to elevate aircraft interiors

Moon Jet Group has announced a partnership with Alexander McDiarmid Design, a leading design studio specializing in luxury aircraft and superyacht design.

This unique collaboration aims to provide aircraft owners with access to an unparalleled expertise and creativity in crafting bespoke aircraft interiors that reflect their individual preferences and lifestyles.

With the aviation industry evolving rapidly, the demand for personalized and unique aircraft interiors has grown substantially.

Moon Jet Group recognizes this trend and has joined forces with Alexander McDiarmid Design to offer its clientele the opportunity to transform their aircraft interiors into luxurious, customized spaces that are both functional to their requirements and visually stunning.

Founder and CEO of Moon Jet Group, James Moon said, “We are delighted to partner with Alex from Alexander McDiarmid Design in this exciting endeavour. Alex is highly experienced, industry recognised and has a proven track record of excellence in designing exquisite aircraft interiors that perfectly blend aesthetics and functionality. His attention to detail and commitment to creating truly exceptional spaces align seamlessly with Moon Jet Group’s dedication to delivering private aircraft solutions.”

Alexander McDiarmid, founder of Alexander McDiarmid Design said, “We always strive to push the boundaries of aviation design from exterior livery and paint scheme designs to aircraft interior design completions. Our partnership with Moon Jet Group allows us to take that philosophy and level of bespoke service even further where refurbishment can redefine perfection. We look forward to working closely with Moon Jet Group’s clients bringing their visions to life creating interiors that are a testament to both luxury aviation design and innovation.”