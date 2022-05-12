HondaJet authorized service center opens in Europe

Signature TechnicAir, the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) division of Signature Aviation, has launched the Authorized Service Center support for the Honda Aircraft Company in the United Kingdom, serving Western European HondaJet customers.

TechnicAir is able to provide customers access to Honda Aircraft Company authorized base maintenance through its Bournemouth, UK heavy maintenance facility. Factory trained and certified technicians utilize the latest tools and technology to maintain the HondaJet fleet in accordance with all EASA/CAA regulations and OEM specifications.

TechnicAir’s reach is supplemented by the UK’s largest network of aircraft line maintenance and mobile service units positioned at London-Luton (LTN), Farnborough (FAB), London-Biggin Hill (BQH) and Manchester (MAN) airports.

The company’s MRO line and mobile service teams can perform both minor checks and reactively respond to Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations throughout Western Europe, wherever and whenever maintenance needs arise.

With the HondaJet fleet powered by the GE/Honda HF120 series turbofan engine, Signature TechnicAir is also now certified as a GE Honda Aero Engine Authorised Service Provider.

“We are delighted to extend our maintenance support to the HondaJet family of aircraft through our new partnership with the Honda Aircraft Company and GE Honda Aero Engines,” said Andy Preston, managing director of Signature TechnicAir EMEA. “European customers can count on the flexible and service focused team at Signature TechnicAir to keep their aircraft mission ready.”