West Star Aviation welcomes new Bombardier project manager

West Star has welcomed Derek Richardson as the new Bombardier project manager at the East Alton, IL (ALN) facility.

With over 30 years of aviation services, Derek brings an elevated level of experience to West Star. He previously worked for Standard Aero and Jet Aviation while starting his career as line/service aircraft mechanic at TWA.

“West Star is pleased to add another very experienced member to the team, while also benefiting our Bombardier customers,” said Scott Koehler, senior manager of project management (ALN).

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue my career with West Star and I’m excited to meet the experienced team members here at ALN,” said Derek Richardson, Bombardier project manager (ALN).

