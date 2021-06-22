Neste and Jetflite to offer lower-emission private business flights

Jetflite, a Finnish company that provides exclusive private jet charter services, air ambulance, aircraft management and maintenance services has partnered with Neste to offer lower emission private business flights.

Jetflite is committed to reducing its operations’ environmental impact, improving resource efficiency, and minimizing carbon footprint.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is already available in many airports in Europe, North America and Asia, and supplied to many commercial airlines and business aviation operators, either direct from Neste or through distributors supplied by Neste.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. The fuel gives an immediate solution for reducing the direct greenhouse gas emissions of flying as it can reduce up to 80%* of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel use.

Jetflite seized the opportunity when Neste suggested that they use their SAF as a means of accelerating the business towards a more sustainable direction.

“It is important to collaborate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Together we can accomplish our goals to enhance more sustainable aviation, ” said Tuomas Kulola, the head of sales, marketing and services, Neste.

”Many of our corporate and public sector customers have sustainability programs in which they are dedicated to certain emission reductions. Charter flights are part of that equation. With our SAF-operated flights, we can now provide our customers a concrete way to reduce emissions and meet their goals,” said Jetflite’s Sales Director Jan Lindholm.