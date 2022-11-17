NetJets breaks ground on Arizona facility

As part of an ongoing investment in dedicated facilities across key real estate markets, NetJets has broken ground on a new facility in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The NetJets Maintenance Service Hub will significantly improve direct collaboration with supply chain partners, thereby improving performance and increasing service efficiencies for aircraft. Securing ramp space will limit traffic congestion and fuel delays and improve on-time performance.
“At NetJets, our priority is to provide owners with safe, exceptional, and seamless experiences,” said Brad Ferrell, executive vice president, administrative services. “Our ongoing investment in expanding our real estate portfolio will continue to improve our industry-leading service, Owner experience, and maintenance abilities.”
The new facility in Scottsdale is part of the larger worldwide network of 10+ NetJets Maintenance Service Hubs, all located in regional facilities.
The Scottsdale facility will house an inventory of aircraft parts to meet the specific needs of each jet in the fleet, contributing to the 753,000 parts that the company already has on hand across the network. Meanwhile, owners can also take advantage of the on-site private boarding lounge where they can relax pre-flight.