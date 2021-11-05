NetJets celebrates one year of Global Sustainability Program launch

NetJets, a leader in private aviation with more than 760 aircraft worldwide, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Global Sustainability Program by sharing a progress update and highlights of the last year.

Earlier this year, NetJets invested in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through a deal with WasteFuel, which includes an offtake of 100 million gallons of SAF over the next decade.

NetJets saw a 71% increase in Blue Skies enrollment, which encourages owners worldwide to take responsibility for the environmental impact of their flight by seamlessly purchasing the equivalent amount of carbon credits to ensure their flight activity is carbon neutral.

In July, NetJets Europe (NJE) became the first customer to purchase Air bp’s sustainable aviation fuel, marking NJE’s entry into the SAF space.

The following global metrics outline the results of these and other collective sustainability efforts over the last year.

Over 751,000 gallons of SAF uplifted, 2.5 million nautical miles flown with SAF and approximately US$100,000 in CO2 offset by NetJets admin and training flights.

“The last year has seen some really exciting advancements for NetJets in our sustainability efforts,” said Brad Ferrell, executive vice president of administrative services. “We’re energized to see our peers in the private and commercial sectors making sustainability commitments of their own. In the years to come, NetJets looks forward to being at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel and other initiatives that will keep our industry at the cutting-edge.”