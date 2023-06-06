NetJets expands its European maintenance support

NetJets has opened its new Maintenance Service Hub at Paris Airport-Le Bourget, providing further efficiency to maintenance capabilities following the opening of an additional hub at London Luton Airport.

To meet operational demands across Europe, in line with record-breaking flight demand, the opening of two brand-new Maintenance Service Hubs ensures the more than 450,000 flights NetJets operates globally per year, continue to operate smoothly, and deliver further exceptional experiences for owners and team members.

Christian Luwisch, executive director NetJets Europe said, “I am delighted to officially announce the opening of our brand-new Maintenance Service Hub at Le Bourget. As we continue to expand our fleet across Europe, it is imperative that our operations that keep our aircraft airborne expand at the same rate to ensure our Owners can continue to fly. At NetJets, safety is our priority and both Le Bourget and Luton are strategically located to ensure seamless proactive servicing.”

Le Bourget Maintenance Service Hub is now able to provide a 24-hour maintenance facility to all current NetJets Europe aircraft models.

By creating a 24/7/365 capability, JetSupport ensures to deliver the demanded service levels of MRO (maintenance, repairs and operations), without interruption, providing maximum aircraft availability to the fleet.

Large hangar space is paramount to making this a possibility, with capacity to house even the fleet’s largest aircraft models, including the Bombardier Global 6000 or Bombardier Challenger 650. Le Bourget’s service hub hangar is 4,014 square metres with the addition of a 11,329 square metre ramp area.