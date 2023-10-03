Planet Nine selects Satcom Direct as its preferred connectivity supplier

Planet Nine Private Air has selected Satcom Direct, the business aviation solutions provider, as its preferred connectivity supplier.

The Van Nuys, California-headquartered operator has acquired multiple Plane Simple Ku-band terminals to upgrade its fleet over a three-year period, with its Bombardier Global Express airframes already being equipped with the advanced connectivity solution.

Installation of the SD Plane Simple Ku-band terminals, which have been purpose-built for the business aviation sector, will give Planet Nine passengers and customers access to the Intelsat FlexExec network, the only dedicated business aviation airtime on the market.

In addition, the SD FlightDeck Freedom datalink service will be added to the cockpit.

Activations of the first Plane Simple Ku-band terminals and FlightDeck Freedom services are already underway or scheduled for five of the Planet Nine aircraft.

The first two Bombardier Global Express have already been redelivered with the Plane Simple Ku-band terminals installed and activated. A third Global Express is imminent, with a further two aircraft being equipped with the advanced connectivity technology before the end of the year.

“Planet Nine exemplifies how retrofitting our Plane Simple antennas can breathe new life into an airframe. These aircraft are designed to last for more than three decades, yet the technology is changing on a daily basis. We have designed agnostic systems that future-proof aircraft, and we know this ability to continuously update the connectivity offering was a major factor in Planet Nine’s decision to engage our services, products, and support capabilities,” said Michael Skou Christensen, chief commercial officer for Satcom Direct. “The addition of our hardware and the Intelsat FlexExec service will deliver an impressive new suite of reliable connectivity options to Planet Nine’s elite customers worldwide.”

The mixed fleet of thirty-two airframes features predominantly large cabin aircraft, including Bombardier Global types, Gulfstream models, and Dassault Falcon airframes.

“Our clients expect cutting-edge aircraft, comfort, safety, and best-in-class customer experience as we deliver distinctive service to discerning clients. Passengers expect broadband connectivity as standard, and we have chosen a solution that definitively differentiates our business. Adding services that have been innovated by aviators for aviators and purpose-built for business aviation users elevates our offering to a whole new level. Selecting the right partner to offer consistent, reliable, global connectivity from a single resource that also delivers outstanding customer service adds real value to our offering and to our customer experience,” said Matt Walter, co-founder Planet Nine.