Platoon Aviation expands fleet

Platoon Aviation, the Hamburg-based charter operator received its fourth Super Versatile Jet at AERO Friedrichshafen, Germany’s leading show for general aviation.

Platoon Aviation’s business jets serve a constantly growing customer base. The German operator, whose fleet consists exclusively of PC-24s, provides flights to all European destinations. In summer, the company flies to classic holiday destinations such as Olbia, Nice, Majorca and Naples.

As a new player in this market, Platoon Aviation knew it would have to stand out with a modern product. “The PC-24 is at the cutting edge of technology and offers passengers the highest level of comfort, be it the light, spacious cabin, the flat floor or the high quality workmanship of the materials”, says Deniz Weissenborn, managing director of Platoon Aviation. “This elegant business jet is an excellent match for our modern corporate philosophy.”

Ignaz Gretener, vice president general aviation, is delighted with the rapid growth of the PC-24 fleet at Platoon Aviation.

“The PC-24 is very popular with charter customers in general and the young, dynamic team at Platoon Aviation knows how to deliver a high-quality service to go with it,” he said.