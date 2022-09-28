RAI Jets enters new heavy jet management market

RAI Jets, a Kalamazoo-based part 135 operator and aircraft management company headquartered at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport (KAZO), is entering the heavy jet management market with the signing of its first heavy jet client, a Bombardier Challenger 601.

The engagement opens up a new market for heavy jet management and Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) and Inspection Authorized (IA) maintenance for RAI Jets.

“We’ve been managing midsize and super-midsize jets for years and have always had the hangar space and capability to work on heavy jets. We hope this is the first in a long history of heavy jet management customers to come our way,” said David Riley, director of operations at RAI Jets. “We have invested more than $70K in specialty equipment for this market and we are excited to serve more heavy jets here at KAZO.”

RAI Jets provides jet charter service for business and leisure in addition to midsize, super-midsize and now heavy jet management services.

As a Part 135 company, RAI Jets can offer jet owners the opportunity to offset their operating costs up to 30% by adding their aircraft to RAI Jets’ FAA Air Charter Certificate. RAI Jets then charters flights on the aircraft when it is not in use by the owner.

The aircraft is a 13-seater although it will be flown with nine passengers by the Part 135 company. Currently, RAI Jets is providing the heavy jet management, which includes the aircraft’s maintenance, crew, and hangar space in addition to supplying fuel from RAI Jets’ own fuel farm.

“We hope to soon have the Challenger on our Air Carrier Certificate and available for charter,” said Riley.