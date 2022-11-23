Second Challenger 300 joins Chantilly Air’s charter fleet

As demand for business aircraft continues to increase, Chantilly Air has announced the addition of a second Bombardier Challenger 300 to its charter and managed fleet based in the Washington D.C. area.

The ten passenger, super-mid aircraft is available immediately for domestic and international charter.

“This Challenger 300 is a great addition to Chantilly Air’s fleet, with a refreshed interior in 2022, WiFi and ability to go coast to coast non-stop, the Washington D.C. charter market has gained a great aircraft to meet their aviation needs,” said Caleb Stitely, Chantilly Air’s director of managed aircraft and charter. “Chantilly Air is incredibly thankful for the continued expansion of our charter fleet as we provide a tailored aircraft management experience to the aircraft owner.”

With a 3,100 nautical mile range, the Challenger 300 is the perfect business aircraft to accommodate leisure and business travel. The layout includes a forward 4-place club seating area as well as an aft divan alongside two additional club seats.