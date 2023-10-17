Sheltair & Avfuel award $30K in scholarships

Sheltair Aviation, a leading aviation services company, and Avfuel Corporation, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, announce the six recipients of the annual Sheltair & Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship.

For the second year in a row, this scholarship program provided US$5,000 to six people dedicated to business aviation.

The 2023 scholarship class includes Lei Huot of St. Augustine, Florida; Joel Mink of Florence, Kentucky; Justin Hernandez of Milford, Pennsylvania; Katrina Kienitz of Oceanside, California; Bailey Pollard of Columbus, Ohio; and Kyle Keyser of Denver, Colorado.

The scholarships are to be used to further their aviation education within the business aviation sector, specifically for learning to fly or an advanced pilot rating, for aviation technician training, or for continuing education.

Lisa Holland, Sheltair’s president said, “What a privilege it is to again support such passionate aviators, thereby re-investing in the business aviation community that has given our operations so much. We congratulate the 2023 scholarship class and wish them all the best as they pursue a greater commitment to business aviation.”

Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales said, “Business aviation is a special space — it provides our world with unmatched connectivity and fuels our economies. It is our distinct honor to give back to the business aviation industry by partnering with Sheltair on this scholarship program. We are thankful to the many applicants who expressed their commitment to business aviation and congratulate the six recipients of this year’s scholarships.”

The next round of applications will be made available in December with a June 1 deadline. A team of Avfuel and Sheltair executives will then evaluate the applications to select 2024’s six recipients based on essay submissions and with special consideration given to those facing financial hardship. The third scholarship class will be announced at NBAA-BACE 2024.