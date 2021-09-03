Sheltair breaks ground on hangar expansion

Sheltair has announced that it has broken ground on a new large-cabin class size hangar and office facility.

The US$10 million project comes just one year after Sheltair opened the doors to its award-winning FBO terminal.

This new second hangar will mirror its existing sister hangar with 30,240 square feet of hangar space and equipped with a 210 feet wide and 28.6 feet high hangar door allowing Sheltair BJC to welcome the latest generation of aircraft such as the G650 and Global Express.

At the same time, this new facility will provide 6,000 square feet of office space for tenants along with 94 additional auto parking spaces, 16 of which will be covered.

“As a third-generation family business committed to providing outstanding service, we are focused on our guest’s experience,” said Sheltair president Lisa Holland. “That extraordinary commitment resonates with every Sheltair employee explaining why our Rocky Mountain facility won Aviation International News’ (AIN) Topflight Award for best new FBO in 2020. This celebration is about our dedication to the Sheltair client.”

The newest hangar now being built will ensure that the FBO will continue to meet the robust base tenant population and busy transient traffic that reflect the continued economic strength of the surrounding region.

“I am happy to say that the partnership between Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and Sheltair has been honest, honorable, and an incredible win-win,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Tracy Kraft-Tharp. “This project shows what Sheltair has to offer the airport, the community and, more importantly, the customers of BJC.”