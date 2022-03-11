Signature Aviation brings SAF to Eagle County Regional Airport

Signature Aviation, the private aviation terminal operator, has introduced a permanent supply of sustainably sourced jet fuel that reduces aircraft carbon emissions at the Eagle County Regional Airport near Vail, Colorado.

The Signature Renew-branded sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is responsible for a 25% reduction in CO 2 emissions from jet-powered aircraft, driving an environmental benefit for the Central Rocky Mountains and beyond.

Signature is the leading provider of sustainable jet fuels to the private aviation industry. To date, it has supplied over 6 million gallons of SAF following its introduction of the first permanently available source at the San Francisco Int’l Airport in September 2020, which has resulted in tens of thousands of tonnes of emissions being removed from the atmosphere. Private aircraft operators can now buy sustainable jet fuel at the Vail Valley Jet Center, providing customers with a verified carbon reduction that meets stringent record keeping standards.

“The interest of our customers in adding SAF to their sustainability plans has been climbing, and Signature continues to make tangible moves to fulfill our commitment to lead private aviation’s advance towards an environmentally sustainable future,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation.

“With the expansion of Signature Renew SAF with our partners at the Eagle County Regional Airport, we’re not only demonstrating our commitment to the Vail community and Central Colorado, but the environment at large.

“Private aviation’s shift towards leisure destinations in the past two years is undeniable. For Signature, being positioned to serve Colorado’s ski country through the Vail Valley Jet Center has been a tremendous opportunity to bring the benefits of our global network to our fourth location within the state. We are planning the expansion of SAF availability to nearby airports, as well as to new communities within the Rocky Mountains, and this represents the first of many sustainability initiatives we intend to bring to Vail.”

Signature Aviation’s environmental sustainability program, Signature Renew, encompasses products for operators that reduce private aircraft emissions as well as internally focused initiatives such as vehicle fleet electrification, embracing renewable energy sources such as solar panel installations, and efficiency-driven construction practices.

Created from natural or waste feedstock, sustainable aviation fuel is a blend of approximately 30% sustainably sourced material and 70% traditional jet fuel, yielding a CO 2 reduction of around 25% per gallon – a figure set to increase over the next decade with industry adoption of higher blend ratios and new technologies. The company offers SAF at more locations than any other FBO network, including 3 locations in the United Kingdom and 9 locations on the Gulf Coast and West Coast of the United States.

Signature Aviation acquired the Vail Valley Jet Center in December 2021.