Skyservice expands operations in South Florida

Aviation company Skyservice Business Aviation has announced an agreement to purchase interests in the Fontainebleau Aviation fixed-based operator (FBO) at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport (OPF) and a new FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) currently under development by Fontainebleau Aviation.

This investment, which remains subject to customary approvals for transactions of this type, expands Skyservice’s operations in South Florida and elevates the storied Fontainebleau luxury brand within the rapidly growing private and business aviation sectors.

“This is an exciting milestone for Skyservice as we extend our footprint and renowned capabilities to Florida, which has always been a top destination for our customers,” said Skyservice president and chief executive officer Benjamin Murray.

“Fontainebleau is an iconic brand that aligns perfectly with our values of service excellence, safety and exceptional amenities. We are differentiated by our world-class service offering across all business lines and our proven ability to deliver bespoke solutions to a highly discerning customer base as demand for private aviation travel in North America continues to grow. We are delighted to partner with Fontainebleau Aviation, which shares our commitment to continuously innovating and elevating our clients’ experience above and beyond in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and potentially new premier locations together in the future.”

Skyservice is one of the largest business aviation platforms in North America. With the addition of Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the company encompasses 12 airports across the continent, including Bend Municipal Airport (BDN) and Redmond Municipal Airport in Oregon, Helena Regional Airport in Montana, King County-Boeing Field International Airport in Seattle, and Napa County Airport in California.

In Canada specifically, Skyservice operates at Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) in Montreal, Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW) in Ottawa, Calgary International Airport (YYC) in Calgary, and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver.

Additionally, the company maintains two specialized facilities for heavy maintenance and avionics in Muskoka, Ontario, and Montreal, Quebec.

The partnership also allows Skyservice and Fontainebleau Aviation to seize an expanded share of the growing business and private jet market.

Established more than 30 years ago, Fontainebleau Aviation has consistently redefined luxury and service standards for travelers and operators, positioning itself as an industry leader in an era of rapid growth and innovation.

“We are excited to establish a partnership with Skyservice, starting with our marquee locations at two of the busiest airports for private aviation in the United States,” said Fontainebleau development chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Soffer. “Skyservice has a distinguished pedigree and reputation for excellence in the aviation industry and is the ideal steward and partner for the next phase of growth at OPF, FLL, and other locations in the United States as we focus on growing our portfolio of premier destinations and unique luxury experiences.”

Both OPF and FLL represent two of the top 20 business aviation markets in the United States. The Fontainebleau Aviation FBO at OPF, the eighth-busiest U.S. airport near downtown Miami, provides premier services for business aviation travelers with approximately 350,000 square feet of hangar space, an executive terminal and office facilities. Fontainebleau Aviation’s second location at FLL, the seventeenth-busiest U.S. airport, has commenced construction of 80,000 square feet of private hangars and approximately 35,000 square feet of world-class private terminal and executive office space.