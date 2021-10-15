TAM Business Aviation joins AEG network of FBOs

AEG Connect continues its strategic recruitment and expansion of preferred FBOs.

Its American growth travels down south with the addition of TAM Business Aviation, with presence at the major airports in Brazil. In alignment with its spirit of service and excellence, AEG Fuels has additionally selected TAM Business Aviation as a partner in handling and flight support services.

TAM Business Aviation brings 60 years of experience and renowned presence in Brazil, offering the most complete solution in executive aviation. Nested in high-traffic airports, TAM’s 3 FBO locations are staffed with highly qualified aviation experts delivering a broad portfolio of products and services. Domestic and international FBO travel experiences hit new heights at TAM in São Paulo (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG) and Manaus (AM).

Serving one of the largest and most demanding aviation markets in the world, TAM Business Aviation has passed the test of time with excellence. As industry leaders, its FBO locations count with the necessary infrastructure to guarantee complete services, including maintenance, management, chartering, aircraft administration and complete executive solutions for aircraft passengers and crew.

“We are very proud to welcome TAM Business Aviation into the AEG Connect family. AEG Fuels continues to invest in new Fuel and Trip Planning resources in Brazil providing a local touch to an important growth market. TAM will provide 24/7 ground handling and trip support throughout Brazil complementing our local resources,” said Greg Cox, AEG’s executive vice president of Business Aviation.

“Be part of AEG Connect Family is the recognition of our work as one of the largest FBO chains in Brazil. Customers will have at their disposal professionals with decades of experience and one of the best infrastructures for business aviation in the country, in addition to amenities such as: VIP lounges, flight coordination and ground support 24/7, English speaking staff, flight planning arrangements, C&I, aircraft cleaning and sanitization, push back, ground transportation, wireless internet, 24-hour security, hotel and car arrangements, among others. AEG and TAM will for sure make your trips to Brazil more comfortable and easier,” said Leonardo Fiuza, CEO of TAM Business Aviation.

Plans for global expansion in the upcoming year will continue with a keen search for excellence, safety, convenience, and comfort. AEG Connect is diligently working towards building a solid network of FBOs to connect AEG Fuels customers with exceptional travel experiences at every member location around the world.