UAS International Trip Support and FCC Aviation announce strategic partnership

Global aviation solutions provider, UAS International Trip Support (UAS) and FCC Aviation (FCC) have announced a strategic partnership that will see UAS offer aviation taxation and emissions regulation advisory services to its global clientele of Heads of State, VVIPs, Fortune Global 500 companies, and business jet operators.

FCC is a trusted partner to the business aviation community and airlines alike, currently working with approximately 150 flight departments from 27 countries and ensuring they comply with 16 different aviation tax schemes in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, United States and Australia.

Its clients range from airlines, corporate flight departments, aircraft management and business jet air charter companies, based all over the world.

“UAS is dedicated to revolutionizing the flight experience and setting a new standard for sustainable aviation and committed to playing our part in the achievement of our industry’s carbon neutrality goals. Therefore, we are delighted to introduce tax and emissions solutions to our clients and to enter a partnership with FCC, a globally renowned leader in the field. By prioritizing sustainability, UAS is reshaping the future of aviation,” said Omar Hosari, UAS Co-Founder and CEO.

“Every year, we witness the introduction of new aviation tax schemes and amendments to existing aviation tax and emissions regulations, which pose significant challenges for airlines and business jet operators in terms of compliance. Consequently, we are thrilled to collaborate with world-renowned trip support company, UAS, to offer their clients a streamlined compliance solution and assist them in achieving their sustainability ambitions.” said Tobias Konik, FCC founder and CEO.