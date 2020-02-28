Universal Aviation expands presence in the Caribbean with new Cayman Islands location

Universal Aviation, the FBO ground services division of Universal Weather and Aviation, has partnered with Cayman Dispatch Service to join its growing global network of 50+ locations in 25+ countries, as a Universal Aviation Certified location–Universal Aviation Cayman Islands.

Cayman Dispatch Service (CDS) is based at Owen Roberts International Airport (MWCR) in Grand Cayman and is a leading ground handling company in Cayman, providing both over and under-wing services to the main airlines, for more than 25 years, with a team of 120+ people, and a wide range of equipment.

As a Universal Aviation Certified member, CDS has proven its commitment to service excellence by passing Universal’s standards for ground handling quality, training, safety, consistency, customer service, and regulatory compliance–including compliance with international law such as the Foreign and Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and UK Bribery Act. Adherence to these standards will be managed via recurrent training and regular audits.

“The Cayman Islands is experiencing record growth in travelers, via both airlines and business jets,” said Adolfo Aragon, senior vice president at Universal Aviation. “The addition of a new location in the Cayman Islands with a partner with a great track record in the country like CDS enhances our ability to provide our clients with a consistent level of service that meets the growing demand.”

“We are very proud to bring the internationally recognized brand of Universal to the Cayman Islands,” said Jonathan Ebanks, deputy director at CDS. “We look forward to beginning our exciting work with Universal, the airport, and the Government of the Cayman Islands, to address the growing demand of business aviation in the country.”

The addition of the Cayman Islands expands the Universal Aviation network to 20 locations in the Latin America and Caribbean region. Universal Aviation also has 18 locations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and 17 locations in the Asia-Pacific.