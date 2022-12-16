Universal Aviation to manage General Aviation Terminal at La Isabela Airport

Universal Aviation Dominican Republic has been selected to manage, operate, and modernize the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) at La Isabela Airport (MDJB).

“The Dominican Republic has experienced rapid growth in international arrivals since the start of the pandemic, with no signs of slowing,” said Greg Evans, chairman, Universal Weather and Aviation. “The name of the two airports serving Santo Domingo creates confusion for private operators trying to decide which airport is most convenient to the city’s financial district and hotels. For example, Las Americas Airport is misleadingly also known as Santo Domingo Airport despite being significantly further away from the city than La Isabela, which is the ‘real’ Santo Domingo city airport. For most private operators, La Isabela is the clear better option. It’s more convenient, private, has a 5,500-foot runway, and faster CIQ arrival and departures processes.”

Under the operation and management of Universal Aviation Dominican Republic, the GAT at La Isabela has been completely modernized, including a new pilot’s lounge.

“We’re very excited and proud of the world-class lounges and experience we’ve created for customers here with the amazing support of our local partners and authorities,” said Evans.

The completely modernized La Isabela GAT features privacy and exclusivity, a new pilot’s lounge, a crew lounge, conference rooms, direct ramp access, Wi-Fi, refreshments, and Universal Aviation’s international ground handling standards.

“We aggressively pursued taking over management of the GAT to elevate our customers’ experience at La Isabela to meet the growing demand of business operators traveling to Santo Domingo for business,” said Danilo Rosario Jiménez, director, Universal Aviation – Dominican Republic. “On average, we can get passengers and crew in and out of the airport in about 15 minutes in a very private and exclusive environment. We also have extensive experience working with VVIPs, and understand the need for privacy and facilitating last-minute requests.”