VistaJet’s 10th Global 7500 delivery

VistaJet celebrated a milestone delivery of the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft with business jet manufacturer, Bombardier.

The celebration, taking place at Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montréal on March 29, marks Bombardier’s 100th delivery of the ultra-long-range smooth-flying jet, and VistaJet’s 10th, making it the largest operator of Global 7500 aircraft in the world.

VistaJet plans to welcome up to a total of 17 Global 7500 aircraft into its fleet by the end of 2022.

“We are extremely proud of this landmark moment with Bombardier, as we grow our Global 7500 fleet and meet the growing demand for ultra-long-range solutions. VistaJet is committed to a sustainable aviation future and supporting the global business industry with this expansion. Our enhanced product offering onboard the Global 7500 also guarantees that our clients, whether business or leisure travelers, are given the best and most seamless flying experience. We look forward to welcoming more Members and supporting the business world as our growing fleet of Global 7500 aircraft opens a new era for long-haul private travel,” said Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman, Vista.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the 100th delivery of the Global 7500 aircraft with our valued customer, VistaJet. VistaJet recognized early on that this aircraft would transform the business jet industry, and the enormous success of Bombardier’s Global 7500 in transforming the private aviation industry. I would like to thank our teams in Montréal, Toronto and Wichita for designing, building and testing this amazing feat of technology. It’s thanks to their talent and dedication that this aircraft has raised the bar for excellence in this sector,” said Eric Martel, presesident and CEO, Bombardier.

With a range of over 7,700nm, the Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft opens up global access in long-haul private travel. VistaJet’s unparalleled network gives the Global 7500 business jet the space to operate at its peak and opens an extended world of non-stop possibilities for its Members. With VistaJet, passengers can travel long-haul on the Global 7500 to 187 countries worldwide, unlocking access to 96% of the world and some of the most hard-to-reach areas in a single flight.

VistaJet’s Global 7500 fleet has already completed a number of incredible non-stop flights.

Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet with an Environmental Product Declaration, offering complete transparency on its performance. It flies at a higher altitude (up to 51,000ft) than commercial jets, where the air is thinner, thus allowing the aircraft to fly faster while burning less fuel. This aligns with VistaJet’s commitment to be the first carbon-neutral business aviation company by 2025.