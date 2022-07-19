West Star Aviation breaks ground on Chattanooga facility expansion

West Star Aviation has launched its expansion program at its Chattanooga, TN (CHA) location.

The hangar complex will consist of 40,000 sq. ft. of active hangar space and an additional 17,000 sq. ft. of shop and support space.

Additionally, West Star has started retrofitting one of its existing hangars to include a new design studio, customer accommodations and nearly double the current Interior Shop capacity.

The complete planned expansion at the CHA location will increase the total operational footprint from 179,828 sq. ft. to approximately 262,816 sq. ft. effectively. The construction should be complete in less than a year, with a June 2023 expected completion date.

“We are very excited to start this expansion project and look forward to completion of the construction bringing 100+ more jobs to the local community along with offering our valued customers the additional space to complete their maintenance projects,” said Steve Goede, general manager (CHA).