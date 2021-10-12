World Fuel Services showcases sustainability solutions at NBAA-BACE

To encourage the use of carbon offsets in Business Aviation, World Fuel Services will hold a Carbon Offset Day on October 12, 2021.
On this day, World Fuel will offset carbon emissions from all jet fuel purchased through World Fuel’s contract fuel program by business aviation customers globally, as part of t he National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).
World Fuel will automatically offset all contract fuel transactions on their customers’ behalf based on the volume sold that day.
Customers can contact their World Fuel sales representative to find out more about the benefits of carbon offsets. As World Fuel continues its leading role in the aviation industry’s sustainability journey, the company will be showcasing multiple sustainability solutions during the tradeshow.
These include:
•Offsetting thecarbon footprint of its tradeshow activities
•Providing solar and wind project consulting from on-site experts
•Supplying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to two FBOs
•Making Book and Claim available to all customers flying during NBAA-BACE and beyond
“We were the first to showcase the ease of carbon offsets at NBAA-BACE 2019 by offsetting all trade show activities during the convention week. This year, we are expanding beyond the show to include offsetting all contract fuel purchased around the world on October 12, 2021,” said Malcolm Hawkins, senior vice president, business aviation global sales, World Fuel Services.
“We want to showcase the availability of offsets and how customers can get started on their path to net zero through simple actions.”
Similar to 2019, all of World Fuel’s energy requirements during the planning and execution of NBAA-BACE, including transportation, booth construction and hotel accommodations for staff, will come from either sustainable sources or be compensated by carbon offsets arranged by its sustainability group, World Kinect Energy Services, a division of World Fuel. In a continued commitment to support education and awareness for SAF supply growth, World Fuel has also supplied SAF to Henderson Executive Airport (HND) and Atlantic Aviation at McCarran International Airport (LAS).