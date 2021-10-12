World Fuel Services showcases sustainability solutions at NBAA-BACE

To encourage the use of carbon offsets in Business Aviation, World Fuel Services will hold a Carbon Offset Day on October 12, 2021.

On this day, World Fuel will offset carbon emissions from all jet fuel purchased through World Fuel’s contract fuel program by business aviation customers globally, as part of t he National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

World Fuel will automatically offset all contract fuel transactions on their customers’ behalf based on the volume sold that day.

Customers can contact their World Fuel sales representative to find out more about the benefits of carbon offsets. As World Fuel continues its leading role in the aviation industry’s sustainability journey, the company will be showcasing multiple sustainability solutions during the tradeshow.

These include:

•Offsetting thecarbon footprint of its tradeshow activities

•Providing solar and wind project consulting from on-site experts

•Supplying Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to two FBOs

•Making Book and Claim available to all customers flying during NBAA-BACE and beyond

“We were the first to showcase the ease of carbon offsets at NBAA-BACE 2019 by offsetting all trade show activities during the convention week. This year, we are expanding beyond the show to include offsetting all contract fuel purchased around the world on October 12, 2021,” said Malcolm Hawkins, senior vice president, business aviation global sales, World Fuel Services.