XLR expands Liverpool Executive Jet Centre

XLR Executive Jet Centres as announced a significant expansion of its Liverpool private terminal in response to growing demand for its handling.

XLR Liverpool Executive Jet Centre will increase in size by 30% to accommodate more passengers with an extended lounge, more seating, enhanced crew facilities and a bar for passengers to use prior to take off.

The private security wing at the other end of the facility will also be extended to speed up transit, particularly on larger charter flights.

There will be bigger areas both before and after security to reduce waiting times and enhance the passenger experience. The investment is being driven in part by XLR Liverpool’s growing popularity for handling sports-related charter flights, including football and rugby.

XLR director Chris Beer said, “I am delighted that after listening to our passengers, crews, and operators that we can further invest in XLR Liverpool and make the passenger experience even more pleasurable with more space, new facilities and a larger seating area.

“XLR Liverpool has just celebrated its fifth birthday. We opened in March 2018 to provide more choice for private and charter passengers. A year later we introduced a dedicated private security wing, the first of its kind at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, and our latest investment is further evidence of XLR Liverpool’s growing popularity.”

Work on XLR Liverpool’s expansion is underway and is expected to be completed in June. It will remain open through the duration of works.

XLR operates four luxury private jet centres in the UK, at Liverpool, Birmingham, Bournemouth and Exeter. It has built an enviable reputation with owners, pilots and brokers and consistently delivers a seamless, priority transit experience for private passengers, supported by a VIP concierge service.

XLR is part of regional airports operator Regional & City Airports (RCA), a subsidiary of Rigby Group plc.