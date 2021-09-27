4AIR launches first interactive SAF map for business jets

4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, has announced that it has launched an interactive map to show private jet owners and operators where to find Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Although SAF reduces emissions contributing to climate change, it can be hard to find because of limited distribution and fragmented marketing.

4AIR solves this problem with its map – the first aggregator of where a user of private aircraft can find SAF, regardless of the airport, fixed-base operator or fuel provider.

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel is an efficient and effective way to reduce the impact private jets have on climate change,” said Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR’s president. “This is the single best way for aviators to find this climate-beneficial fuel. And by making it easier to find SAF, we hope to promote its use and expand its availability.”

The map features nearly 20 verified SAF fuel locations with supply points geared towards business aviation.

4AIR excludes locations if they have only uplifted once, only maintain supply for a particular customer, or do not have gallons available for purchase to the business aviation community. Each active listing includes a street address, link to the FBO’s website, and a contact telephone number for ease in reaching the fuel provider.

The map will be continuously updated as new locations are verified or new announcements are made.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a “drop-in” fuel meaning it has a similar chemical composition to fossil fuels, and therefore the same tailpipe emissions, but it can be pumped, stored, and used within the existing fuel infrastructure.

The hydrocarbons come from more sustainable sources such as used or waste cooking oils, tallow (waste animal fats), waste biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW). This results in a net reduction of emissions when compared to fossil jet fuel on a total life cycle basis.

In addition, some emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PM) and nitrous oxides (NOx) may be reduced depending on the feedstock for SAF.

As direct uplift locations for SAF proliferate, 4AIR can also facilitate its benefits to private jet users under its program by assisting with SAF uplift documentation tracing to feedstock sustainability, offering accurate CORSIA-based emissions reduction calculations, and compile other data necessary for a SAF claim.

“The future of sustainability within private aviation depends on the increasing demand and availability of SAF,” said Scott Cutshall, SVP of Development and Sustainability at Clay Lacy. “We’re excited for 4AIR’s interactive map to make it easier for operators to locate SAF as it rolls out at more and more of their destination FBOs, including Clay Lacy locations.”

The interactive SAF map is the latest example of how 4AIR is simplifying the ability of users of private aviation to make its use more environmentally friendly.