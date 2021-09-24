AEG Fuels and Sky Prime announce partnership

AEG Fuels and Sky Prime Aviation Services have entered a strategic partnership to provide global fuel and trip planning services to fleet operators across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This will bring AEG Fuels into a competitive position to increase market share in the KSA region, attracting private, government and military fleets.

Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sky Prime Aviation Services combines its dedicated personnel, cutting-edge technology, and a luxurious fleet to provide best in class private aviation services. “We are excited to be growing our partnership with Sky Prime Aviation Services,” said Mark Taylor, VP sales & supply – EMEA at AEG Fuels. “Teaming up with Sky Prime is an exciting development, as we aim to deliver world-class service with a local touch in the KSA region, allowing both companies to grow together.”

“AEG Fuels is a great partner and we share the same goals and standards in terms of meeting safety and operational requirements to our clients, this alliance exemplifies their dedication to strengthening their worldwide foot print with specialized and trusted local services that will resonate with operators in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and for both companies to witness further development in this sector,” said Captain: Mamdooh Mokhtar CEO (A) at Sky Prime aviation services.

Over the past few years, AEG Fuels has been supporting Sky Prime’s fuel requirements, developing synergies that have evolved into a promising collaboration. Through a partnership with Jeppesen, a Boeing company, we offer a state of the art trip planning system, streamlined processes and procedures to serve our customers and a vendor network to provide fueling, ground handling and security arrangements, in addition to hotel, ground transportation, catering and general travel services. All our strategic alliances clearly reflect a desire to work with companies that share our vision of creating a first-rate service-oriented organization to serve the aviation community around the world.