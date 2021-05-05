79 Air Elite members complete the NATA Safety 1st Clean certification

79 Air Elite by World Fuel locations have become NATA Safety 1st Clean certified.

The Safety 1st Clean standard provides general guidance on facility cleaning, disinfecting and facility operations in response to the pandemic.

This standard aims to safeguard FBO team members, clients, corporate assets and the general public and represent industry best practices and government agency guidance.

In these uncertain times, Air Elite Network members are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard its operations.

Customers can rely on the network to deliver the highest standard of safety, service and cleanliness.

Steve Drzymalla, senior vice president for business aviation bulk fuel, World Fuel Services said, “The Safety 1st Clean certification aligns with the Air Elite values of delivering an elevated level of customer service. Safety remains our highest priority, and we’re dedicated to not only meet but exceed industry standards and best practices.”

Tim Obitts, president and CEO, National Air Transportation Association said, “I would like to personally commend the network for leading their locations to this new standard. Thei r thoughtful and agile response to the ever-changing COVID-19 climate sets a hig h bar across the globe.”